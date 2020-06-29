Head-To-Head Analysis: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) vs. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CRDF) and Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Cortexyme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -4,732.48% -229.26% -130.96% Cortexyme N/A -32.48% -30.67%

This table compares Creative Realities and Cortexyme’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $250,000.00 390.19 -$16.41 million ($2.80) -1.81 Cortexyme N/A N/A -$36.98 million ($1.94) -24.30

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Cortexyme. Cortexyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Cortexyme shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Cortexyme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Creative Realities and Cortexyme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cortexyme 0 0 3 0 3.00

Creative Realities presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.34%. Cortexyme has a consensus price target of $68.33, suggesting a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Cortexyme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cortexyme is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Summary

Cortexyme beats Creative Realities on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin. The company's onvansertib is also in Phase II clinical trial in combination with Zytiga for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; Phase I clinical trial with various chemotherapies and targeted therapeutics, such as Beleodaq (belinostat); Quizartinib (AC220), a development stage FLT3 inhibitor; and Velcade (bortezomib) used in leukemias, lymphomas, and solid tumor cancers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a research collaboration with Nektar Therapeutics for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company was formerly known as Trovagene, Inc. and changed its name to Cardiff Oncology, Inc. in May 2020. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

