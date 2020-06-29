Financial Analysis: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) vs. Berkshire Hathaway (NASDAQ:BRK.B)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Berkshire Hathaway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $538.15 million 0.43 -$3.99 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.67 $81.42 billion $9.78 17.93

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re -11.02% -10.44% -3.63% Berkshire Hathaway 3.92% 6.10% 3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Greenlight Capital Re and Berkshire Hathaway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Greenlight Capital Re on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; invests in fixed-income and equity instruments; and engages in manufactured housing and finance business, leasing of transportation equipment, and furniture leasing activities. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals and metal cutting tools; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings and forged components, machined airframe components, and engineered critical fasteners; airfoil castings; titanium and nickel; and seamless pipes, fittings, and forgings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers steel and logistics services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

