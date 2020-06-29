Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 0.99 $13.34 million N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp $24.76 million 2.56 $6.51 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CBB BANCORP INC/SH and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB BANCORP INC/SH 15.93% N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.34% 9.43% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jeffersonville Bancorp beats CBB BANCORP INC/SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBB BANCORP INC/SH Company Profile

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

