BidaskClub Upgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Hold

PFPT has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $250,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $198,984.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Proofpoint by 58.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $70,529,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $56,275,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth about $47,194,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

