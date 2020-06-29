BidaskClub Upgrades REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) to “Hold”

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $7.36 on Friday. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.69.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 883.97% and a negative return on equity of 125.23%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

