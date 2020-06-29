Brokerages Anticipate Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect that Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) will announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Perspecta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Perspecta reported sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perspecta will report full-year sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perspecta.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRSP. Wedbush downgraded Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 27,317 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,648,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 52,359 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 99,037 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 67,086 shares during the period.

PRSP stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

