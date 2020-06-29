Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.09 Billion

Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.18 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $23.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $85.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.35 billion to $89.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $86.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.84 billion to $89.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.61.

BAC opened at $23.15 on Monday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

