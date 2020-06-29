TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $686.19 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) will report sales of $686.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $685.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $687.08 million. TRI Pointe Group posted sales of $697.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $595.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $13.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. TRI Pointe Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3,648.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after buying an additional 1,874,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,739,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after buying an additional 1,697,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,710,000 after buying an additional 1,162,244 shares during the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRI Pointe Group (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.