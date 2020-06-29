Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MYGN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.29.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,362,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $11,122,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 73.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 365,365 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About Myriad Genetics
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
