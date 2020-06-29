Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $30.05 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $58.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

