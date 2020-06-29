BidaskClub Downgrades Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) to Sell

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $33,637.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,644.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,398,538.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,345,242.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,862 shares of company stock worth $17,677,502 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

