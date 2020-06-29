Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

