Zacks Investment Research Lowers Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

EVC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communication from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NYSE EVC opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Research analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 432,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 199,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 89,412 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Entravision Communication by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 228,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 181,244 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entravision Communication Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entravision Communication (EVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.