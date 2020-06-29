Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce $250.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $257.50 million. Interface reported sales of $357.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.13 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 31.53% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Interface from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Interface has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Interface’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Interface by 12.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,148,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Interface by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Interface by 32.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 360,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 17.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,285,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 187,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

