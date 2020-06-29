Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will report sales of $4.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 million and the highest is $5.23 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

