$169.24 Million in Sales Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post sales of $169.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.14 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $173.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $663.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $656.44 million to $675.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $628.65 million, with estimates ranging from $576.04 million to $660.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 80.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.96 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 281,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $3,074,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.67 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

