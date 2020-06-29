Analysts Expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.16 Million

Analysts expect Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) to announce $839.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $874.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $815.38 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 25.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.54.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

