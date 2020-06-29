Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to report $206.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.44 million and the highest is $210.88 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $528.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $506.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

In other news, Director Julie Atkinson purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.64 per share, with a total value of $150,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,875.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $110.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.12.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

