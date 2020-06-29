WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.99 Million

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $14.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.81 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $15.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $61.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 million to $65.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $65.75 million, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $68.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $208.34 million, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.00%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

