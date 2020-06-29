FY2024 EPS Estimates for HB Fuller Co Raised by G.Research (NYSE:FUL)

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) – Research analysts at G.Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HB Fuller in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

FUL opened at $42.50 on Monday. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HB Fuller by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HB Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in HB Fuller by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.