Wedbush Weighs in on Accenture Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accenture from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.44.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $212.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $217.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Accenture by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

