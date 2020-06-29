Brokers Set Expectations for Accenture Plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

ACN opened at $212.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. The stock has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $217.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,557,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 205,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,201,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Trade War

Earnings History and Estimates for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nike Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share
Nike Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share
FY2024 EPS Estimates for HB Fuller Co Raised by G.Research
FY2024 EPS Estimates for HB Fuller Co Raised by G.Research
Wedbush Weighs in on Accenture Plc’s FY2020 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on Accenture Plc’s FY2020 Earnings
HB Fuller Co Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
HB Fuller Co Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share
Brokers Set Expectations for Accenture Plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Accenture Plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Nike Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Nike Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report