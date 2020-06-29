Nike Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nike in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.96.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.58.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

