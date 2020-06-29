Piper Sandler Comments on Accenture Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accenture in a report released on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $7.63 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.59. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $212.47 on Monday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $217.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.16 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after acquiring an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after purchasing an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

