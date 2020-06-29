Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) versus Biostage (NASDAQ:BSTG) Financial Analysis

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Endosurgery $50.71 million 0.69 -$27.43 million ($1.53) -1.08 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Endosurgery.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Endosurgery and Biostage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Endosurgery 0 1 0 0 2.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Endosurgery presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Biostage.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Endosurgery and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Endosurgery -72.34% -565.93% -46.48% Biostage N/A -735.80% -400.00%

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats Biostage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

