Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GDEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $228.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.54). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $207.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3,944.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 140,779 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. 1060 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 171,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

