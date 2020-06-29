Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Brokerages expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to post sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

INFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth $493,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFY opened at $9.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.