SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $134.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.00 million to $134.77 million. SJW Group reported sales of $102.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $528.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.55 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $544.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $544.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $115.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $57.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $74.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $44,887.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in SJW Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SJW Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SJW Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,736,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

