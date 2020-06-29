Critical Analysis: Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT (OTCMKTS:ARR)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Safestore has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Safestore and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safestore N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 1.36 -$249.90 million $2.27 4.07

Safestore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Safestore and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safestore N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT -154.29% 11.20% 1.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Safestore and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safestore 0 3 1 0 2.25 ARMOUR Residential REIT 1 3 1 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.26%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Safestore.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Safestore on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

