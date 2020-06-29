Brokerages Anticipate DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $63.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.25 million and the highest is $65.00 million. DASAN Zhone Solutions reported sales of $83.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year sales of $280.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.01 million to $300.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Get DASAN Zhone Solutions alerts:

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $47.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DZSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $8.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DASAN Zhone Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.