FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Increased by Beacon Securities

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.17.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$1.29 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$79.69 million for the quarter.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.