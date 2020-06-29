Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $37.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.30 million and the highest is $37.99 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $152.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $153.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $192.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.70.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $1,045,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,057.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock worth $251,922,504 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL opened at $89.74 on Monday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $97.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.79.

Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

