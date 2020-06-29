Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.26 million and the lowest is $12.74 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $8.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $57.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $57.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.10 million, with estimates ranging from $61.43 million to $64.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.31 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Land (LAND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Golden Entertainment Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Golden Entertainment Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine
Infosys Ltd Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion
Infosys Ltd Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion
Head to Head Survey: Semiconductor Manufacturing International vs. Advantest
Head to Head Survey: Semiconductor Manufacturing International vs. Advantest
SJW Group Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.39 Million
SJW Group Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.39 Million
Critical Analysis: Safestore vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT
Critical Analysis: Safestore vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT
Analyzing SpringWorks Therapeutics & Biogen
Analyzing SpringWorks Therapeutics & Biogen


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report