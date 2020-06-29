Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.26 million and the lowest is $12.74 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $8.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full year sales of $57.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $57.97 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $63.10 million, with estimates ranging from $61.43 million to $64.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Land.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.31 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.81 million, a PE ratio of -306.20 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

