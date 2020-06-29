Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.13 billion. Mplx posted sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Mplx by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mplx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 20.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.98.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

