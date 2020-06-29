Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.58 Million

Analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post sales of $105.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.59 million to $107.61 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $110.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $485.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $469.81 million to $505.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $498.40 million, with estimates ranging from $473.05 million to $532.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

CASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $16.95 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $586.61 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,127,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,372,000 after buying an additional 173,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after buying an additional 50,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 24,365 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 426,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

