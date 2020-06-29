Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Baidu Inc Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) – KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Baidu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.47. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

BIDU opened at $121.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $115.61. Baidu has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 152.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.