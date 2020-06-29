Zacks: Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) to announce $14.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.78 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $14.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $59.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.59 million to $62.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.84 million, with estimates ranging from $58.90 million to $63.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

SCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $91,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCM opened at $7.25 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $141.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

