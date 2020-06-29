CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.36 Million

Brokerages expect CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) to post $253.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $249.00 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $251.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CONE. Citigroup lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.47.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONE opened at $73.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -246.06, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

