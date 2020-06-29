Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $118.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.20 million. Zscaler posted sales of $86.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year sales of $423.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.42 million to $424.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $555.68 million, with estimates ranging from $538.70 million to $572.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.65.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $106.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.13. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $115.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $125,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $52,328.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,382 shares of company stock valued at $32,688,799 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $103,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $28,705,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zscaler by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 803,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 461,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

