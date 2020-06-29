Analysts Anticipate PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to report $3.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.19 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $16.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

PBF opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.68. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $1,105,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,521,000 after acquiring an additional 876,104 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 146,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

