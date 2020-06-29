Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $682.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce $682.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $647.00 million and the highest is $701.28 million. Restoration Hardware posted sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 507.50% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Restoration Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $254.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. Restoration Hardware has a 1 year low of $73.14 and a 1 year high of $265.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.56.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.