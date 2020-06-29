Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $132.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.92. Zoetis has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $146.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after buying an additional 193,543 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,970,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

