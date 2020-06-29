FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By G.Research (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Equities research analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDCO. UBS Group upped their price target on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 1,609.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,609 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $18,687,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 851,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 734,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 776,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 423,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 853.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 397,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

