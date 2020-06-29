Analysts Set Expectations for Redfin Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Redfin’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Redfin from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Redfin stock opened at $38.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,057,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,204,000 after purchasing an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 142.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,806 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 125.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Redfin by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Redfin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 52,447 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.