Trane (NYSE:TT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Jun 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect Trane (NYSE:TT) to post $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Trane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Trane reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trane will report full-year sales of $11.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trane.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trane in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of TT opened at $84.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

