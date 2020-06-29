Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will announce $90.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $79.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $373.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.30 million to $376.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $399.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNS. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 485,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 121,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

