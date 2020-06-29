Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ichor (ICHR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ: ICHR) recently:

6/26/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/23/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

6/22/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

6/6/2020 – Ichor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Ichor was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/5/2020 – Ichor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Ichor had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ICHR opened at $25.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $582.97 million, a P/E ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Ichor Holdings Ltd alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ichor by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ichor by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor Holdings Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.