CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY):

6/23/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

6/22/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

6/22/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

5/26/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $1.60 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $15.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $2.50.

5/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.50.

5/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4.00.

5/7/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

5/5/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

5/1/2020 – CymaBay Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary new medicines for important human diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, arhalofenate, is being developed for the treatment of gout. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Newark, California. “

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a current ratio of 15.60. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics Inc alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,595,000. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,240,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,432 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.