Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trupanion (TRUP)

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/25/2020 – Trupanion is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/15/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Trupanion is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2020 – Trupanion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

5/2/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

5/1/2020 – Trupanion had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Trupanion was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/1/2020 – Trupanion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $41.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -835.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Get Trupanion Inc alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 8,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $302,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,574,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $1,714,319. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trupanion by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.