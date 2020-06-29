Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) and SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Critical Contrast

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) and SAMPO OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and SAMPO OYJ/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirax-Sarco Engineering 1 1 0 0 1.50 SAMPO OYJ/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SAMPO OYJ/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAMPO OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and SAMPO OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirax-Sarco Engineering N/A N/A N/A SAMPO OYJ/ADR N/A 10.22% 2.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spirax-Sarco Engineering and SAMPO OYJ/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirax-Sarco Engineering $1.54 billion 6.12 $297.79 million N/A N/A SAMPO OYJ/ADR $12.62 billion 1.50 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

SAMPO OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Spirax-Sarco Engineering.

Summary

SAMPO OYJ/ADR beats Spirax-Sarco Engineering on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications. The company serves food, beverage, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, oil, gas, chemical, healthcare, power generation, mining, precious metal processing, water and wastewater, pulp and paper, rubber and plastic, textile, and other sectors; and original equipment manufacturers. Its products are also used to provide space heating, humidification, and hot water in public and private buildings. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and the Americas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

About SAMPO OYJ/ADR

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding Segments. The company offers life, property, and casualty insurance, as well as wealth management services. It also provides banking service. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

